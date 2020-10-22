Organic Cocoa Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Olam, BT Cocoa, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V

The Global Organic Cocoa Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Organic Cocoa are:

Olam, BT Cocoa, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Conacado Agroindustrial S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, Blommer chocolate company, Mars Inc., Saco Foods, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.

Definition:

Organic Cocoa has developed very dynamically in recent years. There is strong growth in organic food production is increasing on all continents. Producers of cocoa, all located in developing countries have to meet requirements associated with the product of organic products to allow them to export their output to consuming countries. Europe is by far the major market for imports of organic cocoa beans, as well as for processing and manufacturing activities to obtain certified cocoa and chocolate products. Major organic chocolate products currently sold on the North American market are imported from Europe because of a lack of organic certified cocoa processors in the United States and in Canada.

The competitiveness that is, the ability to provide the desired quantity and quality of a specific product in a more economical and timely manner than other suppliers. In high-value agricultural markets, improved cold chain management and transport have facilitated the expansion of global trade, and now producers must compete with suppliers from all over the world. This requires continuous improvements in productivity and quality to meet product specifications of end buyers, cost-efficient, market-ready packaging, timely logistics, and, of course, economies of scale.

Organic Cocoa Market Segmentation and Market Data-Breakdown:

Study by Type (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Beans, Others (Products Containing Cocoa)), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Functional Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals Others), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores)

Market Influencing Trends:

Trade Channels Are Allow For Growing Volumes of Organic Cocoa

Market Drivers:

Increased Consumer Concern over Food Safety

Strong Demand from Organic Chocolate Market

Government Encourage Farmers to Convert To Organic Farming

Market Opportunity:

As Growing Development of the Processor and Manufacturer Industry in North America Would Boost the Availability of Organic Chocolate to American Consumers

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Organic Cocoa Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Organic Cocoa Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Organic Cocoa Market Competition

Organic Cocoa Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Organic Cocoa Market have also been included in the study.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Organic Cocoa Market

Chapter 05 – Global Organic Cocoa Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Organic Cocoa Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Organic Cocoa market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Organic Cocoa Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Organic Cocoa Market

Chapter 09 – Global Organic Cocoa Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Organic Cocoa Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Organic Cocoa market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Organic Cocoa industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Organic Cocoa market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

