Digital Money Transfer – Is Market Growth Factors Moving Again?

AMA Latest publication of the “Global Digital Money Transfer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2026” examines the market for Digital Money Transfer and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Global Digital Money Transfer, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Amdocs (United States), eServGlobal (Australia), Huawei (China), Mastercard (United States), Axis Bank (India), PayPal (United States), Visa (United States), Interac (Canada).

What is Digital Money Transfer Market?

The rising digitilized across the globe is one of the strongest reasons that the digital money transfer market is growing. As it is very difficult to physically go to a bank and then follow the procedure, hence becoming the inclusion of the digital medium and thus the process is gaining high momentum. The process uses a gateway and digital accounts of both the sender and receiver. The gateway makes the process secure. The digital remittance, on the other hand, can transform the local and global economy. For example, it is studied by Statista that Transaction value in the Digital Remittances segment amounts to approximately USD 95,959 Million in 2020, thus increasing the market for digital money transfer.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (Mobile Domestic Money Transfer, Online Domestic Money Transfer, Others), Application (Consumer, Enterprise), Medium (Mobile-to-Mobile transfer (M2M), Mobile-to-Bank transfer (M2B), Mobile-to-Cash transfer (M2C)), Service (Domestic Money Transfer, International Market Transfer), Transactions Type (Direct Deposits, Credit and Debit Card Transactions, Wire Transfers, Online Bill payments), End User (Banking, Finance, Investment Institution, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing E-Commerce Application In P2P Technology

Rising Trend of application Like Google Pay in this Industry

Growth Drivers:

Growing Acceptance of Online Banking

Increasing Number of Digital Devices like Smart-Phones, Mobiles Etc

Challenges that Market May Face:

Increase in Cyber-Attacks

Concern Related to Hacks in these Transactions

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

Limited scope research document specific to Country or Region meeting your business objective.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Money Transfer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Money Transfer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Money Transfer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Digital Money Transfer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Money Transfer Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Money Transfer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Digital Money Transfer Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Who should get most benefit of this report:

Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Digital Money Transfer

Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Digital Money Transfer for large and enterprise level organizations

Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.

Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.



