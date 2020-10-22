Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate gets video game with Rambo character in action

Revealed earlier in October, the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate game will feature John Rambo as a playable character. Now a new gameplay video shows a little more of the soldier in action in the title.

As you can see in the player below, the protagonist of the cinemas uses a varied arsenal of weapons, like knives – over a short distance – and even a bow and arrows and a machine gun – to strike the opponent from far. Watch:

Another highlight shown in the trailer is that the character will be voiced into Portuguese by actor Luiz Feier Motta, the same one who lends his voice to star Sylvester Stallone in the movies.

Rambo will be featured in the Kombat Pack 2 DLC, for the regular game, or in the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate version, which will include all additional content released in the game so far. The new package will include three additional new fighters. In addition to Rambo, Rain and Mileena will also join the team available for duels.

The launch will take place on November 17, for the platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.

Keep in mind that the title will also get support for Crossgen and Crossplay. This way, players from all platforms will be able to compete against each other.

What did you think of seeing the Rambo character in battle in the new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate? Tell us your opinion in the comments box.