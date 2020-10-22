For the whole family! Dropbox launches flat for up to six people with 2TB of space

Dropbox has created a new plan that allows more people to share content like photos, videos, and even Google Docs files with plenty of space. This is the Dropbox Family plan. It brings together a series of features already announced by the cloud service before, now for more people and with the possibility of integration between them.

With it, up to six people can connect and enjoy 2TB of cloud space to share content. Each member can access the so-called Family ROM, a shared folder that allows each family member to keep up to date with the latest files available and allows each member to have their own separate account for personal files, the all in the same plane.

The plan also brings additional features, such as Dropbox passwords, Dropbox Vault, and computer backup. There is also a password app, which allows anyone on the plan to create and store account details for various devices, accessing apps like Spotify, Amazon, and bank accounts more easily and completely safe.

In Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps, passwords allow plan members to sign in from anywhere, no matter what device they’re using. The safe provides an additional layer of security for the personal files of each plan member, and in an emergency it is possible to choose a safety contact within the family to access the security safe.





Backing up your computer, on the other hand, allows you to automatically sync folders from your computer directly to Dropbox, which can be helpful in the event your computer is lost or crashes, in addition to eliminating the need to physically transfer files. In the case of photo backup, you can turn on the camera’s automatic upload function directly from your phone or tablet, as well as connect digital cameras and SD cards directly to the Dropbox desktop app.

There is also an integration with Facebook which allows you to upload all the posted images and videos directly to the cloud service in just a few steps. The plan is not yet available in Brazil and in the US the value is US $ 16.99 per month (R $ 94.96 in direct conversion).

