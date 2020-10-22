Roglic continues to shine at La Vuelta – victory over Dan Martin | Free press

La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa (dpa) – Defending champion Primoz Roglic is still the outstanding man of the Vuelta for professional cyclists.

On the second mountain finish, the Slovenian had to admit defeat to Irishman Dan Martin after 166 kilometers from Lodosa to La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa, but he confidently defended his leader’s red jersey in the third step. Roglic secured a place on the podium in all three sections, and he even won the start on Tuesday. Third place in the daily ranking goes to Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

Connoisseurs of cycling were presented with an unusual image during the final ten-kilometer climb. Former Tour de France winner Chris Froome of Great Britain, who was already clearly behind in the overall standings, ensured the leadership of his captain Carapaz after showing up in disastrous condition the first two days and losing more eleven minutes on the first stage.

The last flight was on Thursday for Frenchman Thibaut Pinot. He retired before the difficult mountain stage. His team cited back pain as the reason, which Pinot still suffers from after a crash at the Tour de France.