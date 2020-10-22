Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 appears in Geekbench surpassing RTX 2080 Ti; 16 GB model canceled

Among the new GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs launched by Nvidia, the RTX 3070 is one of those that has received the most attention. Part of the xx70 series, wanting to offer the best cost-benefit ratio among the Green Team plates, the RTX 3070 has been announced promising performance superior to the legendary RTX 2080 Ti, but with a much more affordable price, around a third of that charged by the excellent GPU.

Originally slated to hit the market on October 15, the RTX 3070 was delayed until the 29th, the day after the Radeon RX 6000 rival family was revealed from rival AMD. In view of this, there are still no tests to prove the performance claims made by Nvidia.





However, taking into account the most recent leak of the famous Tum Apisak, it looks like the company’s new midsize GPU is indeed a very powerful option. The RTX 3070 was seen in the Geekbench database, which already has two OpenCL test results of the card, representing 350,093 and 359,349 points.

For comparison, one of the responses to Tum Apisak’s tweet notes that the RTX 2080 Ti scores between 345 and 355,000 points in the same test. The leaker confirmed, but recalled that there are many results that vary even more, being larger and smaller than those achieved by the RTX 3070.

Anyway, with what we already have on hand, including the graphics performance released by Nvidia, it is possible to deduce that the RTX 3070 should achieve an average performance 8% higher than the RTX 2080 Ti, and no less. 68% higher than that featured by RTX 2070, all costing a fraction of what was charged by the old high-end GPU.





The only aspect that the new middleman should lose to the RTX 2080 Ti is Ray Tracing, reinforced by Apisak. This, however, is not surprising, as the numbers of RT Cores and Tensor Cores are significantly lower. Additionally, the RTX 3070 has a major hurdle ahead of it: its availability. Nvidia has already confirmed that inventory issues will persist until 2021, which will certainly affect the rookie as well.

Along with this, sources on VideoCardz’s website reveal that the 16GB variant of the RTX 3070 and the long-speculated 20GB model of the RTX 3080 have been canceled by Nvidia. A specific reason was not mentioned, but it is believed, at least in the case of the RTX 3080, that poor performance in producing GDDR6X memories could be the main culprit. Another point circulating on the internet is the pressure the manufacturer is under with the arrival of the new Radeon, whose most basic model already has 12 GB of memory, according to leaks.