Apple is expected to expand the use of Qualcomm 5G modems in the coming years

After a long period of disputes, Apple and Qualcomm reached an agreement earlier this year that ultimately led the Cupertino company to use some components from the chipset maker.

After the publication of a video in which the iPhone 12 is being taken apart, it was revealed that Apple’s new flagship is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem, which is responsible for accessing the device to 5G network.

Now, an Apple report reveals that its plans involve the use of more Qualcomm components in its devices, starting in 2021. The data indicates that between June 2021 and May 2022, the company led by Tim Cook is expected to equip its equipped devices. the Snapdragon X60 modem.

Coming up, in the next period – which covers the months between June 2022 and May 2024 – Apple will have the Snapdragon X65 and X70 network chips, which have yet to be officially announced by the processor manufacturer.

It is important to note, however, that this information is not, in fact, recent. However, it was only now that they started to spread more widely apart from the agreement relationship between the two companies.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 is manufactured with 5 nanometer processes and is, at the moment, the most advanced model of the company, responsible for providing more efficiency in terms of power consumption, compared to the previous generation. , marked by the X55.

It should be remembered that in Brazil the new Apple phones are not yet officially on the market. However, Anatel has already approved three models of the family to arrive in Brazilian territory.