Xbox Game Streaming: Touch Controls Coming For More Mobile Games

Xbox Game Streaming launched in September for users in 22 countries and is now gaining some cool additions for those who enjoy gaming on mobile. Among the novelties we have new touch controls suitable for more games, since the service was launched with 150 titles and not all of them have the optimization to play without using a video game controller.

The news was announced by Catherine Gluckstein, general manager of Xbox game streaming. According to her, 10 titles have been optimized with full touch control for cell phone screens. Consult the list:

Dead Cells (best game) Gucamelee! 2 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Hotshot Racing Killer Instinct New Super Lucky’s Tale Slay The Spire Streets of Rage 4 Tell me why UnderMine

According to Gluckstein:

“Touch controls have been one of the most requested features for cloud gaming, so to create this collection we worked closely with gamers and game designers to create a familiar experience at a level of. game similar to that of physical control. “

This compatibility and familiarity of the controls developed in partnership with the studios aim to facilitate gameplay anywhere.

The executive also clarified that the controls presented on the screen are dynamic, evolving according to the level of the game and the situations encountered by the players. One example was Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, where dedicated battle buttons appear when you encounter an enemy.

Hotshot Racing was also mentioned, where a throttle control was added with the same logic as an analog control. In New Super Lucky’s Tale, some commands can even take on Lucky’s personality to bring even more immersion to the title.