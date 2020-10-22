Cancer Gene Therapy Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Cancer Gene Therapy market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Cancer Gene Therapy market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market size is expected to exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2025. Rising cancer prevalence across the globe will positively impact the cancer gene therapy market growth.

Company Profiles

Sibiono Genetech

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., LTD

Human Stem Cell Institute

Altor Bioscience Corporation

Amgen

BioCancell

Aduro Biotech

OncoGeneX

Celsion

GlobeImmune, Inc

New Link Genetics

Immuno Frontier, Inc.

MolMed S.p.A

Advantagene

Sevion Therapeutics

ZioPharm Oncology

Gradalis

AstraZeneca

OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Nova Rx Corporation

Request a sample of this premium report at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/467801?utm_source=rejerusalem.com&utm_medium=AG

Globally, rising cancer prevalence will increase demand for gene therapy as the effective personalized treatment choice. According to WHO, cancer incidence is projected to rise by 50% to reach 15 million by the end of this decade. This alarming increase in number of patients necessitates this as a potential treatment approach addressing the growing global burden of the disease.

Key insights from the report include:

U.S. cancer gene therapy market share accounted for over 95% regional revenue in 2015, with market size of USD 235 million and a forecast to grow at 20.9% CAGR. UK was over USD 92.0 million in 2015 and will grow at 20.8% CAGR owing to increasing incidence of cancer and adoption of advanced treatment methods. China market size was valued at USD 99.6 million in 2015 and growth expectations of 21% CAGR over the forecast years.

The industry is highly fragmented and is dominated by several small biotech firms collectively accounting for over 80% of cancer gene therapy market pipeline. Major growth strategies adopted by these small firms include, technology transfer, licensing and commercialization deals, strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions to retain their industry position. has segmented the cancer gene therapy industry on the basis of therapy type, and region

Adenoviral vector remains as the most common oncology application due to its competent nuclear mechanism and low pathogenicity. It is widely used in replacement approaches, suicide and gene-based immunotherapy, and syndicate with chemotherapy and is anticipated to grow at 20% CAGR.

Increased adoption of emerging genomic technologies such as NGS and high density micro array coupled with favorable government initiatives will fuel global cancer gene therapy market size. For instance, CDC supports nationwide screening programs for control of breast, cervical and colorectal cancer among low-income women with little or no health insurance. However, high cost of development lack of reimbursement and regulatory processes will restrain industry growth.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Type Analysis

Gene induced immunotherapy

Delivery of cytokine gene

Delivery of Tumor antigen gene

Oncolytic Virotherapy

Adenoviruses

Lentiviruses

Retrovirus

Adeno Associated Virus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Alphavirus

Vaccinia Virus

Simian Virus

Gene transfer / Gene replacement

Naked/Plasmid Vectors

Electroporation

Sonoporation

Magnetofection

Gene Gun

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/467801?utm_source=rejerusalem.com&utm_medium=AG

Growing number of clinical trials and availability of wide range of genes and vectors used in these trials will enable emergence of new treatment modalities to help make cancer a manageable disease. By the end of 2012, the number of clinical trials crossed 1,800 worldwide. Retroviral vector-mediated gene transfer dominated the development by enabling the conversion of single stranded RNA into a double stranded DNA molecule, which steadily integrates into the target cell genome. These vectors are used to permanently modify the host cell nuclear genome and will register a robust growth of over 20%.

U.S. led the industry owing to increased R&D funding and other government initiatives. Growing number of biotech companies are engaging in R&D and clinical trials of gene therapy products. Increased demand for DNA vaccines and increasing interest of venture capitalists to invest in commercialization of gene therapies will trigger industry expansion. China cancer gene therapy market size attributed to over 35% APAC revenue in 2015. With the launch of Gendicine and increasing healthcare expenditure and robust R&D facilities will enable industry growth.

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Cancer Gene Therapy Industry Insights

Chapter 4. Cancer Gene Therapy Insights

Chapter 5. Cancer Gene Therapy Regional Insights

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. Sibiono Genetech

6.2. Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., LTD

6.3. Human Stem Cell Institute

6.4. Altor Bioscience Corporation

6.5. Amgen

6.6. BioCancell

6.7. Aduro Biotech

6.8. OncoGeneX

6.9. Celsion

6.10. GlobeImmune, Inc

6.11. New Link Genetics

6.12. Immuno Frontier, Inc.

6.13. MolMed S.p.A

6.14. Advantagene

6.15. Sevion Therapeutics

6.16. ZioPharm Oncology

6.17. Gradalis

6.18. AstraZeneca

6.19. OncoSec Medical Incorporated

6.20. Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc.

6.21. Nova Rx Corporation

buying decision on this premium report https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/467801?utm_source=rejerusalem.com&utm_medium=AG

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog