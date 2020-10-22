Xbox Series X and S: Microsoft marks the event for the official launch of new consoles

Microsoft is set to launch its new Xbox Series X and S consoles globally. And as usual, countries like Australia and New Zealand, due to time zones, will be the first to start sales. Now the official Xbox account at these locations – Xbox ANZ – has confirmed the date of a launch event.

The post reveals the date of November 9 at 11 p.m. local time – 7 a.m. on the 10th Brasilia time. Additionally, the post is accompanied by a teaser with footage of Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown, New Zealand. Check it out below:

Subsequently, the Xbox ANZ account itself concluded that the conference would be held entirely online, respecting social distancing rules, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, it should be remembered that the new Microsoft consoles will be available from November 10. While the Xbox Series X has a suggested retail price of $ 499, the Xbox Series S costs $ 299.

In Brazil, the new Xbox family video games have been pre-sold since September 29. They have a suggested value of R $ 4,999 (Series X) and R $ 2,999 (Series S). However, Microsoft has yet to set an official date for the start of deliveries in the country, although it intends to do so in November.

So what are you expecting from the new Xbox Series X and S consoles? Share your opinion with us!