Hindley takes the queen stage of the Giro – Almeida loses Rosa | Free press

Laghi di Cancano (AP) – The Australian Jai Hindley has won the royal stage of the Giro d’Italia for professional cyclists and can now hope for victory in the general.

The professional from Team Sunweb won ahead of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain) from Team Ineos after a difficult 207 kilometers from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano, which led, among other things, on the 2757 meter high Stilfser Joch. Third place went to the Spaniard Pello Bilbao in torture over several passes, some of which had to be overcome at three degrees and in the middle of a snow-white landscape.

The new overall leader after the 18th stage is Wilco Kelderman of the Netherlands, who lost 2:18 minutes to leading duo Hindley and Hart, but was able to take just under three minutes from former carrier Joao Almeida. Rosa. Before two more difficult stages and the final time trial in Milan, the general constellation is now interesting: Kelderman leads, his teammate Hindley is second, and Hart and Bilbao are also still promising in the race. Almeida moved from first to fifth place.

The 20th and penultimate stage will not pass through France on Saturday due to the corona pandemic. The climbs to the Colle dell’Agnello and the Col de l’Izoard, initially planned for the route, are not taken. Instead, it climbs three times to Sestriere, where the 190 kilometer stretch also ends at 2,035 meters.