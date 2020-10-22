Bring two crowns! Huawei Mate 40 Pro, leader of DxOMark cameras and selfies ranking

Huawei is world famous for the camera quality of its cell phones, which are still among the best on the market. And with the launch of the Mate 40 line, it wouldn’t be any different. Announced today by the Chinese giant, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro already has impressive feats.

The first is leadership in the world’s most renowned mobile photography ranking. Huawei’s new flagship has reached number one in the DxOMark rankings for rear and selfie cameras, with 136 and 104 points respectively. However, leading those rankings is routine for the company, as the P40 Pro, announced earlier this year, has also been at the top of the list for a while, and sits in third place today, and has been moved from the first position in selfies only. for your little brother.

This tradition has already led us to rename the ranking to DxOHuawei in April, when 5 brand phones – including the Honor subsidiary – occupied the top 10.

In the analysis, DxOMark engineers point out that Huawei’s latest launch camera setups are very similar to the P40 Pro, although it does not have an optical stabilization system, but its main camera has the same 50MP sensor with f / aperture. 1.9 from his older brother. The ultra-wide measures 20 MP and a 12 MP telephoto lens completes the rear package.

The engineers point out that the photo score is also a record (140), with good results in almost all the items analyzed. The dynamic range was considered a particular highlight, and the camera is able to get good exposure even in low light, in addition to getting good detail and low noise levels in all lighting conditions. , and autofocus ensures sharpness.

Kudos also for the zoom, which isn’t the best yet, and for the portrait mode which DxOMark says was able to achieve a natural bokeh effect that isn’t much different from a DSLR, and depth works even with hair. and other difficult objects. In videos, the Huawei device also achieved a record score of 116 points, when tested in 4K at 30 fps, with videos with good detail and low noise levels in all situations, with good colors, white balance that works well and smoothly adjusts to changes in lighting.

Here are two sensors, a main 13MP, which works in conjunction with a ToF sensor which assists with depth of field for portrait mode and fixed focus. He scored 104 points on the DxOMark, one ahead of the P40 Pro and three points above the Zenfone 7. Engineers point out that he did the best on several of the problems analyzed and that he has some obvious flaws.

In the sub-scores, the 110 obtained in photos with the front camera is also a record in the ranking. Tests showed a front camera with good face exposures even in low light levels and a wide dynamic range, which is especially useful for backlit shots. There is good white balance in low light and good depth of field. This is not the best bokeh camera, with frequent depth estimation errors. In videos, tested in 4K at 30 fps, the Mate 40 Pro’s camera performs exceptionally well in our video tests and at 96 points, on par with the Zenfone 7 Pro.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.