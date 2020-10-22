Google Shopping begins to include price tracking and more

Continuing to implement new and improvements to its shopping and comparison shopping platform, Google today officially made more news to its users, promising to make the tool even more relevant than it is not today.

According to information published by the search giant itself related to Google Shopping, the implementation of the function which will be called Price Insights externally (which suggests that here it will simply be called ” Price information ‘) will let users know if the price is really good, including comparing to the current average as well.

By the way, a detail to note is that this price comparison does not only take into account products sold online, it is even possible to monitor the prices of items sold commercially in the access region, which especially facilitates those who want products immediately.

In addition to the possibility of comparing prices, the tool has also gained support for price monitoring, thus allowing in the event of interest in a particular product, it is possible to be alerted in the event of a price drop, thus guaranteeing additional savings on purchases. .





Not least, the implementations also include pickup notification, letting you see which stores allow counter or sidewalk pickup, as well as home delivery, which we had already checked here.

These implementations are starting to be available for users at the moment, and should depend on the region and the device being accessed to be able to view them (for example, here it was possible to see the price monitoring part but not the ‘monitoring option in a search in RJ in PC Navigation).

So what did you think of the news from Google Shopping? Tell us in the comments!