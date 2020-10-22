It took, but it happened: Instagram is finally adding shortcuts to the Android home screen

Instagram is one of the most used apps on Android, but so far it has only implemented other news that integrates Reels and IGTV with stores in accounts. Now, a news that was announced over a year ago has finally arrived: shortcuts on the Android home screen.

The shortcuts had already been captured in previous leaks showing the feature was coming, but it happened in October 2019 and it’s only now that they are coming to the Google system to make life much easier for people. users who use the social network a lot. See what they looked like:





Some of the features they can access directly include opening the Instagram camera, creating a new post, viewing notifications and direct messages.

According to Android Police, the novelty was already available for some users who participated in the testing of the new functions, but only now is it available for all those who have the most updated version of the application.





One trick is to add one of them permanently to the home screen if you use it a lot. To do this, all you need to do is long press any of them when they appear on the screen and drag it to the desired location.

News in Stories

The DroidApp site also reported other changes in the app, mostly related to Stories, which now received new forms of organization in the file, see:

It is now possible to see all your published Stories in a file organized in 3 tabs: the first shows them all in reverse chronological order, while the second displays a calendar, making it easier to find old Stories and the third organizes them by location, which should be useful for those who travel frequently.

