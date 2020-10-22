GeForce RTX 3070 with 3DMark, details

After arriving in the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark database, the next GeForce RTX 3070 from Nvidia will end up under 3DMark. We have several results that give a better idea of ​​its potential.

The beauty has been put to the test through Time Spy, Port Royal and Fire Strike tests. The results are so flattering that they can compete with Nvidia’s old showcase, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

The performance leaks have multiplied for a few days. This information announces a slightly faster graphics solution than the current GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in games and the like in more theoretical tests. Although the 3DMark benchmark is inconsistent, multiple tests can quickly position a card. The software can deliver performance values ​​within a few minutes.

GeForce RTX 3070 with 3DMark

In the Fire Strike test, the beautiful won 8,749 points in Ultra and 17,115 points in Extreme. We have 6,907 points in Extreme and 13,945 in Performance in Time Spy. Finally she signs 8,324 points under the DirectX 12 API in Port Royal

According to the leak, the card is a personalized version, but it is calibrated to the frequencies recommended by Nvidia. It is accompanied by a thermal envelope of 220 watts.

On the technical side, we have a GA104-300 GPU equipped with 5,888 Cuda cores, 184 tensor cores, 46 RT cores, 184 TMUs and 96 ROPs. All this little world turbine with a 1500 MHz base against 1725 MHz in boost mode. It is equipped with 8 GB GDDR6 with 14 Gbit / s, which are operated by a 256-bit bus. On paper, it delivers 20.3 TFLOPS (shader) and benefits from a bandwidth of 448 Gbit / s. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has 13.4 TFLOPS with a bandwidth of 616 Gb / S.

Expected to be € 519 in the Founders Edition version by the end of the month

RéférenceRTX 3070RTX 2070RTX 2080 TiGPUGA104-300 8 nmTU106-400 12nmTU104-300 12nmCœurs CUDA588823044352Cœurs Tensor184288544Coeurs RT463668TMUs184144272ROPs966488Fréquence1500 MHz1410 MHz1350 MHzFréquence Boost1725 MHz1620 MHz1545 MHzPuissance Shader20.3 TFLOPS7.5 TFLOPS13.4 TFLOPSMémoire8 G68 Go Go Go G611 G6Fréquence mémoire14 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsBus mémoire256 bits256 bits352 bitsBande bandwidth memory448 GB / s448 GB / s616 GB / sTGP220W175W250W List Price $ 499 $ 499 $ 999 Release Date October 29, 20201 October 7, 2018 September 20, 2018