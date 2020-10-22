At 4.0% CAGR, Rosuvastatin Calcium Market Size Set to Register 619.6 million USD by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Rosuvastatin Calcium Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The global Rosuvastatin Calcium market is valued at 469.4 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 619.6 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2419942/?utm_source=Rejerusalem&utm_medium=RV

Rosuvastatin calcium (CAS 147098-20-2, molecular formula being C44H54CaF2N6O12S2) is the active pharmaceutical ingredient for the once-a-day dyslipidaemia treatment Crestor, it is one approved API which can be used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.Rosuvastatin calcium is a hygroscopic powder suitable for the manufacture of tablets and capsules. The appropriate excipients need to be added. The particle size of the product is designed in such a way that optimal dissolution can be obtained (depending on formulation).

With the raw material advantage, EU is the dominate producer and exporter in rosuvastatin calcium industry. The production market share of EU has reached about 35.25% in 2015. In additional, EU is also the largest consumer of rosuvastatin calcium, about 34.47% of the global production was consumed in EU in 2015. China is the second producer with the market share of 28.82% in 2015. Top Three manufacturers in rosuvastatin calcium are AstraZeneca, MSN Laboratories, Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory, according for 55.09% of the total amount in 2015.

This report focuses on Rosuvastatin Calcium volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rosuvastatin Calcium market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Rosuvastatin Calcium market is segmented into

Purity 98.0%

Purity 99.0%

Other

Segment by Application

Tablet (including dispersible tablet and general tablet)

Capsule

Others

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-rosuvastatin-calcium-market-research-report-2020?utm_source=Rejerusalem&utm_medium=RV

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog