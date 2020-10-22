Platelet Rich Plasma Market Size to surge at 11.2% CAGR Poised to Touch USD 501.9 Million by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Platelet Rich Plasma Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market is valued at 236.8 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 501.9 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2026.

Platelet Rich Plasma is a biologic isolated from whole blood that is preferentially enriched for platelets. While platelets are the primary component of PRP, preparations may also contain other cellular components such as white blood cells (WBCs) and peripheral stem cells. These components all play a biological role in the healing process and are provided at concentrated levels in PRP. Thus, PRP may help optimize the conditions for healing of bone and soft tissue.

In 2017, P-PRP is the largest segment of PRP utilized globally and held more than 63% of market share in the global PRP market. Rich content of platelets and growth factors and conventional type of PRP are the key factors that contributed in the dominance of P-PRP segment. Meanwhile, L-PRF is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

This report focuses on Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market is segmented into

P-PRP

L-PRP

L-PRF

Segment by Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

General Surgery

Other Surgeries

Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Regional Analysis

The Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major players in global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market include:

The major players in global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market include:

Harvest Technologies

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex

Exactech

Emcyte Corporation

Arteriocyte

Adilyfe

