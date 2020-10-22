Tesla begins to test the completely autonomous driving of its cars on the streets

Tesla has been on the road to launching fully autonomous vehicles for some time, and in recent months, company CEO Elon Musk has started to reveal that the company is close to achieving that goal.

In July, for example, the billionaire gave an interview at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020 and guaranteed that his cars will have fully autonomous capacity by the end of this year. At the time, the South African explained that, for this, it would not be necessary to launch new hardware and that his current cars could have this feature thanks to a software update that releases the level five of autonomous vehicles. .

Now, according to a message from the businessman on Twitter, the company’s plans have progressed as planned and Tesla is ready to launch autonomous driving beta tests with some users selected by the company, which have been ranked. as “expert and careful drivers” by the program. access to company beta testing.

FSD beta rollout tonight. Will be extremely slow and careful, as it should.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2020

In the above tweet, dated Tuesday, October 20, Musk explains that on that night, FSD Beta (acronym for Full Self Driving) tests would begin to be published and that this would occur in a “slow and careful process,” like it should be.

Tesla’s CEO also explained that his vehicles will now have 4D route identification, instead of 2D, which will allow several performance improvements of the autonomous system. In addition, cars should be supported to better identify road signs, traffic lights and intersections, for better direction in cities and highways.

It’s important to remember, however, that even with a completely autonomous steering system, vehicles still require an attentive driver to be behind the wheel to take control of the car at all times.