Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market to Watch: Spotlight on Edutech, IOTA360, Pearson Education

If you are involved in the Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

The increasing focus on competency-based education (CBE) is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global higher education testing and assessment market until the end of 2023. This learning method enables students to learn and understand concepts in a personalized learning environment by providing a combination of learning technologies, learning models, and experiential learning at different learning rates. In addition, online CBE allows stacking of different learning materials and the modules and creates a repository of all the learning materials, which can be tagged and mapped as per the learner’s convenience. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is its ability to provide learning opportunities to various learners irrespective of their financial and geographic constraints.

The increasing trend of learning assessments through social media platforms is estimated to drive the growth prospects for the global higher education testing and assessment market for the next four years. The integration of social media in classroom learning enables students to participate in learning through formative assessments. For instance, social media platforms such as Twitter are increasingly gaining popularity as it supports classroom communication, team building, and provides educational resources and instant assessment of students through its features of chat, class hashtags, and Tweet Chat.

This report focuses on the global Higher Education Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Higher Education Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

Competition Analysis:

With the drastic change in consumers behavior, firms and brands are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Edutech, IOTA360, Pearson Education, Scantron, LearningRx, Mindlogicx Infratec, Oxford Learning Centers, Sherwood Children’s Assessment Center & Wheebox

Market Analysis by Types: , Academic & Non-Academic

Market Analysis by Applications: Educational Institutions, Universities, Training Organizations & Others

Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, Academic & Non-Academic] (Historical & Forecast)

• Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Educational Institutions, Universities, Training Organizations & Others] (Historical & Forecast)

• Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Higher Education Testing and Assessment market report:

