In the Corona hotspot in Berlin: the Union in front of the supporters against Freiburg | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Despite a drastic increase in the number of infections in the Corona hotspot in Berlin, 1. FC Union are allowed to play their home game against SC Freiburg in front of around 4,500 spectators.

The responsible health service for the Treptow-Köpenick district on Thursday approved a corresponding hygiene concept for the Bundesliga football team. As fan access is increasingly reduced across Germany due to the worsening pandemic, a total of 5,000 people, including teams, are expected to be present on Saturday (3:30 p.m. / Sky) at An der Stadium. Alten Försterei.

Berlin health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD), however, called not to come. “I understand the passion for football,” Kalayci said at the request of the German news agency. “But I’ll stick to it: avoid social contact. If you can, stay home, ”she told citizens. The health department has also verified fan approval in accordance with necessary regulations, Kalayci also said.

The Treptow-Köpenick district office had announced shortly before that “the current revised hygiene concept of the 1. FC Union” complies with “the requirements of the current Infection Protection Ordinance”. And the letter went on to say: “So far there has been no evidence of an outbreak in connection with an event regulated with a limited number of people (…) and in accordance with the guidelines of known hygiene. “

These guidelines include that chanting and chanting are prohibited in the stands. In the event of a violation, this will now also be announced in the stadium, said Christian Arbeit, head of communications. Union supporters had recently raped her in a test match against Hanover 96 and the club had not yet actively arrested them. However, there was no sanction for this. In addition, the obligation to wear a face mask in the stadium will be tightened again, the work said at a press conference.

It is surprising that the local authorities allow an event of this magnitude. It was not until Tuesday that the Berlin Senate decided that masks would be mandatory for weekly and Christmas markets and for ten particularly busy shopping streets. The mayor in power Michael Müller spoke of a “worrying situation” in which the capital finds itself. “Beyond a lockdown, politics don’t have many options left to adopt measures that prevent exactly that,” the SPD politician said.

In contrast, Union League competitor FSV Mainz 05 has to reduce its viewership quota due to the increase in the number of corona. Instead of the last 250 against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, only 100 spectators are allowed to enter the stadium against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday. At RB Leipzig, the quota for the home game against Hertha BSC has been reduced from 8,500 to 999. Tickets already sold will be canceled and new tickets will be drawn at random from previous buyers. The German women’s international match against England in Wiesbaden will only be played in front of 50 spectators next Tuesday.

Despite a seven-day impact value of over 100 in Berlin, Union can expect the stadium to be around 20% full if the Senate does not overturn the decision. This had happened once before at the start of the Corona crisis. In March, local authorities in Treptow-Köpenick initially decided that FC Bayern Munich could be played in front of supporters. This decision was overturned a little later. There was a ghost game.

The Union stadium, with a capacity of around 22,000 seats, is one of the most atmospheric in Germany. Berliners urged fans to return to the onset of the Corona crisis. For that, they had presented a concept with preventive mass testing and had even initially planned to play again in front of a sold-out house at the start of the season. These plans have so far failed, but should be continued.

“I think it’s good that spectators are allowed to be in the stadium,” Union coach Urs Fischer said ahead of the tie-in game Freiburg. But it is “a new feeling when the spectators are there and must be silent”, added the Swiss coach, who understands this measure: “There are rules that must be respected. That is why we have to face it. Freiburg coach Christian Streich said: “It doesn’t matter that I find it useful. I guess the people in charge make their decisions in such a way that no one is put at risk.”