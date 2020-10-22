Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: users complain about a bug that prevents Google Pay from working

Although Samsung heavily promotes its proprietary payment service, many people still prefer to use the Google option. This is mostly happening in markets where the South Korean has yet to launch Samsung Pay.

However, several Galaxy Note 20 Ultra owners – Snapdragon and Exynos – are complaining about an issue with Google’s payment service. According to reports posted on South Korean support forums, Google Pay does not allow registration to end.

Users can even open the Google Pay app and insert their credit card. However, when the operation is complete, the application displays an error message with a red exclamation mark.

Initially, many people thought the problem was with the device’s NFC. However, some tests show that the feature works normally with Samsung Pay. Therefore, the only final solution is to charge for a response from Samsung.

Although the South Korean has not yet spoken officially on the subject, users have already discovered a kind of “gambiarra”.

For the Google service to function normally, it is necessary to remove the SIM card and move it to the second tray. This usually fixes the problem quickly.

The users’ temporary solution indicates that the problem may be related to the operation of the Samsung software with certain formats of SIM chips or carrier networks. Either way, it looks like firmware update N986xXXU1ATJ1 might fix the problem.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available on the Fastshop for R $ 7,198. To see the 15 other offers, click here.

(updated October 22, 2020, 10:48 a.m.)