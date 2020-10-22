Microsoft Edge is (finally) getting the details under Linux

Microsoft has just announced the release of the Linux version of Microsoft Edge (Chromium). Expected for months, she landed on the dev channel. The aim is to provide an initial overview and to set up tests.

On the occasion of this announcement, Microsoft states

“With this version, Microsoft Edge is now available for all major desktop and mobile platforms. We’re especially excited to offer web developers the same consistent and powerful web tools available on macOS or Windows so they can develop, test in their preferred environment and rely on their customers’ experiences with others. Equipment. “

This first and the following versions can be installed on different distributions. The list includes Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or even OpenSuSE. Microsoft states that these dev builds have the same release schedule as the Windows and macOS versions. Of course we can expect a new version every week.

The Microsoft Edge Insider Channels program consists of three sales channels based on browser development status. The Canarian branch benefits from a daily update, while the Dev branch relies on a weekly update. Finally, the beta and stable editions are updated every six weeks.

Microsoft Edge for Linux how do I get it?

Redmond explains the installation

“There are two ways to get started with Microsoft Edge for Linux. The easiest way is to download and install a .deb or .rpm package directly from the Microsoft Edge Insider site. This will configure your system to automatically receive future updates. If you prefer, you can also install Microsoft Edge from Microsoft’s Linux software repository using the standard package management tools in your distribution. “

With this announcement, the browser is now available on all major operating systems on the market. It ranges from Windows 7 to Windows 10, including Windows 8, 8.1, macOS, and Linux.