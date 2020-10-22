Samsung launches the first beta of One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Note 20 line in the US

Update (10/22/20) – JB

After confirming the launch of the One UI 3.0 beta based on Android 11 for the Galaxy Note 20 family, Samsung began distributing the software early Thursday in the United States. The system is also available for German and Indian users.

According to those who have previously accessed the system, the first beta brings some normal bugs and a series of small changes to the South Korean giant’s proprietary interface. Regardless, the update weighs in at around 2GB, which requires a good quality internet connection.

For now, users in Poland and the UK are still online to receive One UI 3.0. The manufacturer’s recommendation is to keep an eye on the Samsung Members app, as the beta program registration takes place on the app.

Original text (10/16/20)

Samsung continues to test the new One UI 3.0 and on Friday (16) the South Korean giant confirmed that the Galaxy Note 20 range is now also part of the beta program. The news was confirmed via the company’s social media in its native country.

According to Samsung, registered owners of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra can now prepare to receive the first beta. Additionally, testing should take place in the same list of countries available for the S20 family:

Galaxy Note 20 owners are expected to receive One UI 3.0 in Germany, China, South Korea, US, India, Poland, and UK.

As of yet, Samsung has yet to provide an exact date for the first beta of the interface to be released to the public. Either way, SamMobile stresses that it shouldn’t take long to happen.

Indeed, Samsung was able to work quickly with the S20 family, which is already in the second beta in the US and other countries. Now, when it comes to the older Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones, the manufacturer has yet to officially release One UI 3.0 tests for them.

Samsung wants to move forward as quickly as possible to provide the stable update to its users. The company has managed to maintain an accelerated schedule. The company should therefore not be long in releasing tests for older smartphones.

