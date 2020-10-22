Moto G 5G Plus: the time of the cheap 5G phone? | Convenient

Motorola today (22) announced the newest model in the Moto G family in Brazil, the Moto G 5G Plus. The Moto G line is one of the most successful in the history of smartphones in the world, and it already has more than 100 million units sold, and it was incumbent on it to present the first truly midsize cellphone with 5G on the Brazilian market.

The Moto G 5G Plus comes in an exclusive partnership with the operator Claro, with which Motorola has already partnered with the launch of 5G DSS, which had the Motorola Edge and Edge Plus as protagonists, with the premium intermediary being the first mobile phone. in Brazil with this feature, and you can remember the speed tests and the full analysis we did

Processor and battery

Like the Edge, the Moto G 5G Plus is equipped with a Snapdragon 765 chipset, Qualcomm’s latest premium mid-range chip, but its construction is less premium than the model announced in July. Performance is also boosted with 8 GB of RAM (first time on the line) and 128 GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD. The 5G speed is guaranteed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 RF modem system. The Moto G 5G Plus scored 306,028 points in the AnTuTu benchmark.

Also inside, the Moto G 5G Plus has a 5,000mAh battery and promises fast charging with the 20W charger that comes in the box. It arrives with Android 10, with the promise of another major software update and two years of security updates from Google, and expect nothing more. Moto Actions and the MyUX interface, which allows customization of icons and other details of Android are present. The novelty of the range is the possibility of opening six other applications.

Screen and design

The Moto G 5G Plus has a 6.7-inch Full HD display in a 21: 9 ratio, keeping the tradition of the large screens in the line, and the LCD screen present here is better, for example, than the Moto. G9 Plus, without the feeling of darker at the edges and lighter in the center. It’s cut out not by one, but by two front cameras, which aren’t housed in a pill format like the S10 Plus or P40 Pro, but in an individual arrangement, resembling two eyes. The refresh rate is 90Hz, another first in the mid-range family.

The camera modules also have their cooktop, although they look like a four-burner stove, which houses all four rear cameras, and on the outside of the module is a large LED flash. It should be noted that the module is the same color as the back and is not as bouncy as the other models, and the cell phone can sit on the table without swaying (understand, Samsung and Apple?).

Cameras

To have a 5G midsize phone with the latest chipset it took a few cuts, and one of them is in the camera. If on the one hand there are four sensors on the back, the main one has “only” 48 MP, which generates 12 MP photos on the main one. Quad pixel and night vision technologies are also present here, and there are still wide, macro, and depth-sensor cameras on the rear.

The main camera does a good job in good lighting, with well-lit images, but the ultra-wide has a slightly exaggerated fisheye mode, distorting the edges. Its strong point is in the macro lens, well defined and balanced. In low light, the builder gets a bit complicated. Without the night mode, the photos are very dark, and the night mode brings more life to the images, but with a loss of sharpness in objects further away, but sufficient for social networks.

On the front are two front cameras: main 16MP and ultrawide 8MP, which means it will be possible to take selfies or join the whole group for a photo, when allowed. In good lighting, the camera produces clear selfies and the colors tend to be more yellowish, but the cut between the object and the background is sharp and pleasing. The front side still shoots Full HD videos at 30 fps and the job is done well in high contrast, with a good emphasis on the face being filmed.

Technical specifications

6.7 inch LCD display with FHD resolution + two-hole display, 21: 9 aspect ratio and 90 Hz refresh rate Snapdragon 765 processor 8 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage Memory expandable up to 1 TB with MicroSD card Camera Dual front: 16 MP main sensor (f / 2.0) 8 MP wide-angle sensor (f / 2.2) Four rear cameras: 48 MP main sensor (f / 1.8) 8 MP wide-angle sensor (f / 2.2 and 118º) Macro sensor 5 MP (f / 2.2) Depth sensor 2 MP (f / 2.2) 5000 mAh battery with 20 W Android 10 fast charge Dimensions: 168 x 74 x 9 mm Weight: 207 g

Price and availability

Motorola has announced the Moto G 5G Plus in partnership with Claro, which will have exclusivity in selling the cell phone, although it can also be found in Motorola’s online and physical stores in Ocean Blue. Sales start today (22) and the device comes with a suggested price of R $ 2,999. Claro’s offer brings the device for 21 installments of R $ 89.90 in the Combo Multi 30 + 30 GB. It should be noted that, whether purchased in conjunction with the operator or in the Motorola store, the Moto G 5G Plus comes with a Claro ROM preinstalled.

