Corona affair with the opponent: the foxes’ match in Nîmes canceled | Free press

rej October 22, 2020

Berlin (AP) – The second group match of Bundesliga handball team Füchse Berlin in the European League next Tuesday at French representative USAM Nimes Gard has been called off. The French have several corona cases in the team, as we now know.

This is why Nîmes asked the European Handball Federation (EHF) to postpone the match. An alternative date has not yet been set. “It’s a shame to cancel because we’re in a good mood right now. But we have to adapt again and again to the circumstances, ”said Bob Hanning, Foxes manager.

Last Tuesday, Füchse clearly won their opening group stage match against IFK Kristianstad of Sweden with 30:23 and took the lead of Group B.

