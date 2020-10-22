Firefox’s picture-in-picture mode benefits from improvements in version 82 of the desktop application

Update (10/22/2020) – BB

A few days ago, Mozilla started to release a new update for its group of tests on Firefox on Android which gives new features to the use of the application, such as the ability to display tabs that have been recently closed.

Now, desktop browser users – whether the version is for Windows, Mac or Linux – also already have access to the version 82 update, which improves the usability of the Picture-in-picture feature for reading. videos.

Before, when opening a tab with a video, like YouTube, for example, the user would see a small blue circle with a discrete icon for the resource. Now the mode has gained a redesigned icon, which shows on the right side of the player, a gray box with transparency that explains the functionality of the icon. After a short period of time – during which the user may have already read the warning – the box converts to an icon similar to the old one, but a bit larger and with more visibility.

Another highlight is that the mode is now accessible even before the video starts playing, allowing greater agility to switch tabs without waiting for the content to load and, in short, be converted into a window. PiP.

Mac browser users always have the benefit of accessing the feature with a keyboard shortcut – just press Option + Command + Shift + Right Hook.

Firefox version 82 has already started to release automatically for Windows and Mac. On the other hand, Linux computer owners have to wait for the update patch to be sent before they can count on the new features. New users can download the latest version of the app directly from the official Firefox website.

Original text (10/16/20)

Firefox 82 for Android gets recently closed tab view and more

Shortly after presenting its latest update for Android, bringing improvements to Firefox and a new design, Mozilla today released a new set of news in Release Candidate mode, anticipating the features that will soon be available to its customers. users.

Identified as Firefox 82.1.0-rc.1, the new version is distinguished by the implementation of the “Recently Closed Tabs” functionality, allowing users to recover up to five sites that have been closed by the ‘user, which certainly makes it easier to reopen a tab closed by mistake or to review certain information.

In addition to this implementation, Mozilla has also started to integrate Tracking Protection 2.0, initially seen in the desktop version, on mobile phones, cleaning up local data of visited websites (including cookies) if you go 30 days without interaction, thus avoiding tracking. long-term data.

In addition, there are also new features in the version in question: the display of a pin for sites fixed in the new tab, visual improvements in the appearance of bookmarks and history, giving more consistency to the browser for mobile devices.





As this is still a Release Candidate version, the version in question is only available for external installation by uploading the file to the official GitHub (link below).

It is expected that in the coming weeks this version will be upgraded to stable, which will make it widely available to users on the Play Store itself.

