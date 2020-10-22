Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market 2020 Will Grow at 8.90% CAGR: Insights, Development, Research and Forecast 2027|Key Companies- Owens Corning, SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, Johns Manville, Hexcel Corporation

Market Insights

Non-woven glass fiber prepreg market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1394.42 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 8.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for lightweight composites from automotive industry is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Rising need for harnessing wind energy is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing usage of non-woven glass fiber prepregs in electronic & aerospace sectors, growth in the market of non-woven glass fiber prepregs, growing demand for sports equipment & sports goods, and increasing demand for automotive will also accelerate the non- woven glass fiber prepreg market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High manufacturing cost of non-woven glass fiber composites, complexity associated with the recycling prepreg material, and less shelf life of prepregs is expected to hamper the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Are:

The major players covered in the non- woven glass fiber prepreg market report are Owens Corning, SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, Johns Manville, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Gurit, Toray Advanced Composites, Fibrtec Inc., Cannon Group, C.A.Litzler Co., Inc., Jonam Composites Ltd, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market due to the increasing market share of China along with rising rural urban migration and growing construction industry.

Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Scope and Segments

Non- woven glass fiber prepreg market is segmented of the basis of application, prepreg type, processing method and glass fiber type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the non- woven glass fiber prepreg market is segmented into wind energy, electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense and others.

Based on prepreg type, the non- woven glass fiber prepreg market is divided into thermoplastic prepreg and thermosetting prepreg.

Processing method segment of the non- woven glass fiber prepreg market is divided into vacuum bag processing and autoclave processing.

The glass fiber type segment of the non- woven glass fiber prepreg market is divided into C-GLASS, A- GLASS, E-GLASS, AE-GLASS and S-GLASS.

Based on regions, the Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg

Chapter 4: Presenting Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

