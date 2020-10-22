Huawei announces Mate 40 line with Kirin 9000, 66W fast charging and up to five rear cameras

At the event on the morning of Thursday, October 22, Huawei introduced the world to its new series of high-performance smartphones to compete with the main cellphones in the market, offering high-level performance, fast charging and cameras. high quality.

The devices come to market with a design that takes the main elements of the Mate 30 Pro of 2019 and the P40 Pro of the beginning of 2020, with a curved screen on the sides in all models of the Mate 40 series, a refresh rate 90 Hz and biometric reader on the screen.





Mate 40 adopts a 6.5-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution (2376 x 1080 pixels) and a smoother 68-degree curvature, while Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus arrive with the same 6 OLED display. , 7 inches with a higher resolution (2772×1344 pixels) and more curved sides with an angle of 88 °.

For Mate 40, Huawei opted to adopt a front camera housed in a circular notch in the upper corner of the screen, while Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus use an oblong (pill-shaped) cutout to house a camera for selfies and a sensor for 3D facial recognition.





This year, Huawei highlights the power of its Kirin 9000 processor, which implements the new 5 nanometer architecture with 5G connectivity, delivering an incredible 15.3 billion transistors, 30% more transistors than the Apple A14, according to the company it -even.

The chipset delivers 10% more speed than the Snapdragon 865 Plus (which is made in 7 nanometers and does not directly compete with the Kirin 9000, worth the upgrade), in addition to delivering a Mali-G78 GPU with 24 virtual cores that offer 52% more speed. than the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Thanks to the new 5nm lithography, the Kirin 9000 offers longer battery life and better power efficiency.

For the battery, Huawei offers a 4400 mAh cell in the Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus and promises a long battery life away from the socket with up to 9.7 hours. Smartphones also adopt 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

For the camera set, Huawei has strived to provide even better performance for its flagship products. The Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro hit the market with three lenses for photography and an additional sensor for laser focus, sharing the same 50 MP main sensor with an f / 1.9 aperture.

The differences relate to additional sensors. The Mate 40 adopts a 16 MP wide-angle lens with f / 2.2 and a telephoto lens with 8 MP and 3x optical zoom. The Mate 40 Pro offers a 20 MP Ultra Wide Cine lens with a brighter f / 1.8 aperture, in addition to offering a periscope lens for the 12 MP sensor to provide 7x optical zoom.

The Mate 40 Pro Plus camera software system will offer a unique anti-portrait distortion feature, allowing more people to be captured in the same photo, but correcting the extreme distortion of faces through software.

For EMUI 11, Huawei highlights differentials such as Always On Display (AOD) themes with dynamic images that change organically and the new Eye on Display (EOD), where even the smartphone recognizes that the user is watching the ‘screen and activates the screen so that users can see the time, date and notifications.

Another difference is in the midair gestures to turn up the volume, answer calls, browse gallery images, and navigate the interface.







There are five new color options. In addition to black, white and an edition with a glossy and reflective finish, Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro adopt vegan leather finishes in black and orange for an exclusive differentiator. Mate 40 Pro Plus is the only one that arrives with a ceramic finish and only two colors: black and white.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

6.7 inch OLED display with 2772×1344 pixel resolution Curved panel with oblong notch and 90Hz refresh rate Huawei Kirin 9000 chipset with 5G processor made in the most efficient 5 nanometer lithography 8GB RAM 256GB storage internal (supports microSD card) Dual front cameras 13 MP main sensor Sensor for 3D facial recognition Three rear cameras with laser focus 50 MP main sensor f / 1.9 Ultra Vision 20 m wide-angle sensor and 12 f / 1.8 sensor MP with telephoto, f / 3.4 and 5x optical zoom 4400mAh battery with fast charge Huawei SuperCharge 66W Supports 50W wireless charging IP68 certified with submersion in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes of 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1 Weight of 212 g

