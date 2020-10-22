Ethoxyquin Market Is Expected To Be Growing At A Growth Rate Of 4.80% In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027 | Emerging Players – ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, DSM, Nutreco, Bluestar Adisseo

Ethoxyquin market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing consumption of pet food preservatives is propelling the growth of the ethoxyquin market in the above mentioned period.

Ethoxyquin Market Scope and Market Size

Ethoxyquin market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the ethoxyquin market is segmented into ethoxyquin-95 oil, ethoxyquin-66 powder, and ethoxyquin-33 powder.

On the basis of application, the ethoxyquin market is segmented into pesticides, pet food preservatives, poultry industry, aquaculture industry, spice color preservatives, and industrial application.

Ethoxyquin Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Ethoxyquin Market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the ethoxyquin market due to growing usage of ethoxyquin-95 in the poultry and the aquaculture industries while Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of the swift industrialization and growing meat and protein consumption.

Leading Ethoxyquin manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, DSM, Nutreco, Bluestar Adisseo, Kemin Industries, Perstorp AB, Novus International, Alltech, Rensin Chemicals Limited, Impextraco NV, JIANGSU ZHONGDAN GROUP CO., LTD. and INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA, S.A. among other domestic and global players.

