Huawei and other Chinese fear ARM will become US weapon in Nvidia’s hands

After announcing the purchase of ARM, Nvidia has yet to face a series of regulatory reviews to consolidate its business. Recently we have seen that China can use its power to regulate the market to hamper or even negotiate US relief for its companies.

This week, sources in China also said that Huawei and other tech companies in the country are asking local regulators to oppose the purchase of ARMs. If this is not possible, companies ask for at least a special treatment clause.

This is because many Chinese manufacturers fear that the United States will use ARM as a weapon to further expand its power in the technology market. Therefore, this clause should ensure unrestricted access for Chinese companies to ARM technologies.

Given the current trade war scenario and the fact that Nvidia is from the United States, there is nothing stopping the country from actually using ARM to prevent Chinese manufacturers like Huawei, Xiaomi, and vivo from being able to purchase the latest technology.

ARM’s semiconductor designs and architecture lie at the heart of a number of products, including smartphone processors, server chips, and more. China must exercise its power over this activity, as it is the world’s largest semiconductor market. The country currently imports chips worth around $ 300 billion a year.

For now, Chinese authorities have not yet received a request from Nvidia to review the purchase of ARM. Still, there is every indication that the country may become a “rock” in the company’s shoe, as the trade war has become a major issue in the tech market.