Huawei Mate 40, Pro and Pro Plus have design revealed with up to five cameras

A few hours before the announcement of Huawei’s new flagship line, leaker Evan Blass released final renderings on Thursday morning detailing the back cover of the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus, three of the four models. which will be unveiled today.

In the first image below, we see side by side the five renders of the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro released by Blass this morning. It is possible to notice the presence of four rear cameras – all with circular lenses – in both models, which will adopt a mixed design between last year’s Mate 30 Pro and the P40 Pro of early 2020.





There will be five finishes for the back cover in both models: three glass in white, black and an edition with gloss panel in different colors, in addition to two other options with leather back, one in gray and one in orange.

The main aesthetic difference between the two models is the notch on the screen: the Mate 40 only adopts a circular front camera while the Mate 40 Pro adopts an oblong pill-shaped cutout.





For the most powerful model, the Mate 40 Pro Plus, we only have two color options: white and black, with no major color variations, but the highlight goes to the device’s camera, dropping from four to five main lenses.

We don’t know yet what the specs for each sensor will be, but Mate 40 Pro Plus is expected to feature some features already adopted in the P40 Pro, including the powerful 50 MP main sensor and cameras with wide-angle and telephoto lenses in. plus the other two Additional.





For the front panel, the Mate 40 Pro Plus will also adopt the same curved glass on the sides and an oblong notch for the Mate 40 Pro’s dual front cameras.

We still haven’t seen any details on the most powerful and expensive model in the lineup, the Porsche Design Mate 40 RS, which is expected to debut with an octagonal camera module and up to six main lenses instead. of five, but still new details should appear soon.

Huawei’s official broadcast for the announcement of the new Mate 40 will take place at 9 a.m. Brasilia time (8 a.m. Manaus time).