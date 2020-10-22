Xiaomi leads, Samsung grows, smartphone sales break record in India

The novel coronavirus pandemic has succeeded in disrupting the global smartphone market, but everything indicates that the recovery is very rapid in some parts of the world. This can be proven by looking at the figures from China, for example.

This week, Canalys also released information on the Indian market, revealing that the country had broken a new sales record in the third quarter of 2020. The figures confirm that more than 50 million smartphones have been sold in a period deemed short.

This ended up spoiling the “failures” of the manufacturers, with Xiaomi moving away from second place and retaining the leadership of the Indian market by selling 13.1 million smartphones in the third quarter.

Samsung has managed to consolidate in second position after overtaking the Chinese Living. The South Korean’s figures are also notable, as it sold 10.2 million devices and saw annual growth of around 7%.

Meanwhile, vivo was pushed to the third position with the sale of 8.8 million units. Other Chinese brands like Realme and Oppo complete the list with 8.7 million and 6.1 million units respectively. Adwait Mardikar, Analyst at Canalys, commented:

The government slowly eased restrictions after a three-month blockade. This created the ideal atmosphere for sustained growth. While nearly all vendors posted positive shipping growth, the real winners were online channels, which were driven by a significant flow of devices ahead of the holidays. Ongoing sales at Amazon and Flipkart make it clear that, despite the economic downturn, India’s trend towards a good smartphone and a good deal remains intact.

Another point worth noting is that boycott calls against Chinese companies have apparently not worked in India. Indeed, they represent 76% of shipments in the third quarter, with a growth of 2% compared to last year.