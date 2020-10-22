GeForce RTX 3070, the performance of RTX 2080 Ti under AotS

The next GeForce RTX 3070 has just appeared in a popular benchmark. We have several performance values. They confirm Nvidia’s promise. Explanation.

The GeForce RTX 30 series product line will be completed within a few days with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 3070. The latter is likely to be successful due to its price positioning and performance.

GeForce RTX 3070, the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti

We have some interesting information about the latter. They come from the AotS benchmark database (Ashes of the Singularity). We have the beginnings of confirmation that it will match or exceed the capabilities of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

In 1080p with “Crazy” graphics options, it is a little 1% ahead of its competitor. The difference is increased by 2.4% in 1440p. On the other hand, the graphics settings are personalized and we don’t have any details. Eventually, switching to 4K UHD reverses the ranking. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti comes first (+ 2.4%).

This first assessment shows that this solution is usually cut for 1440p and 4K. The mechanics should be ensured by active ray tracing in moderate steps, while offering a muscular frame rate in 1080P, an ideal situation for FPS enthusiasts.

On the other hand, it might be wise to wait a bit as AMD will be releasing its Radeon RX 6000 …