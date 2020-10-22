Xiaomi could break new sales record in smart TV market

Although Brazil is not yet on Xiaomi’s priority list when it comes to its smart TVs, the company has performed well in China and other countries. Recently we have seen that a change in the Indian market has brought the Chinese to the top of the segment.

Now, Chinese analysts have said Xiaomi could end 2020 by selling more than 14 million smart TVs around the world. Although the company estimated it would reach 16 million, the novel coronavirus pandemic ended up hampering sales in some countries.

Even so, the Chinese woman has reason to rejoice. Indeed, the 14 million mark represents a growth of one million units compared to 2019.

This increase in Xiaomi’s sales should also benefit its suppliers, including MediaTek and Ruixuan. This is because Xiaomi still leads the smart TV market in China and the sales volume has increased again after the country recovered from the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Xiaomi was the first TV maker in China to be able to surpass the 10 million units sold globally. The company manages to be more competitive than its main competitors such as Skyworth, Hisense and TCL.

For now, Xiaomi has yet to release its official sales figures. Regardless, there is no denying that the company has great potential for growth, since it does not sell Smart TVs in most of the markets where it operates as a smartphone maker.