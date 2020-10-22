Corsair CX750F RGB, the complete test

CX750F RGB power supply

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Alimentations 22/10/2020

Corsair has completed its power supply catalog with the introduction of the CX-F RGB series. As the name suggests, one of the main focuses is the presence of aRGB backlight.

These power supplies are available in black or white. We find 80Plus certified mechanics and 100% modular cable management. The cooling takes place via a 120 mm fan.

All of these beautiful people fit into a compact chassis and come with a 5 year warranty. We had the opportunity to test the CX750F RGB. Does it offer silence, stable tension or even high efficiency below the 100 euro mark?

