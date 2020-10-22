Only 999 supporters in Leipzig against Hertha in the stadium | Free press

Leipzig (dpa) – Due to the increase in coronavirus infections, the audience capacity of the match between RB Leipzig and Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga is limited as expected.

As the table leader announced, only 999 supporters are allowed to enter the Leipzig stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. / Sky). The 8,500 tickets already sold will be canceled, new tickets will be drawn at random from previous buyers.

According to the Saxon Crown Ordinance, from a value of 20 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, major events with less than 1,000 participants can only take place within seven days. In Leipzig, Thursday’s value was 22.6. RB Leipzig only allowed 999 spectators in the arena on Tuesday in the Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir.