DevOps Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

Global DevOps market is driven by high demand for solutions among enterprises that enhance productivity and business performance, offer flexibility in business processes, and eliminate additional IT expenditure.

DevOps is a set of procedures that automate the processes between the IT and software development teams, thereby aiding them in developing, testing, and rolling out software in a more reliable and faster manner. The ability to solve complex issues swiftly, effective management of unplanned work, shorter periods between software releases & updates, and increased trust are the key benefits encouraging the incorporation of DevOps.

Based on component type, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The report cites that professional services segment is slated to register 22% CAGR through 2026 owing to rising trend of outsourcing testing automation projects among SMEs. Meanwhile, managed services segment held 35% market share in 2019 and is expected to witness modest gains in the coming years. Inclination towards third-party expertise for managing DevOps practices is stimulating the segment growth.

Speaking of the application spectrum, retail segment held 10% market share in 2019 and will see a substantial growth over the forecast period, due to rising demand of DevOps in e-commerce industry for improving the patch management process. Government segment accounted for 5% market share in 2019, on account of rising burden of IT costs in public sector which is impelling the use of DevOps.

Global DevOps market share from manufacturing application is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 20% through 2026. DevOps help manufacturers in achieving goals through effective collaboration and communication among teams across the entire organization. DevOps boost business agility and ensure consistent delivery to fulfill customer needs. Increasing deployment of Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery software in IoT and Industry 4.0 technology across the manufacturing industry is expected to foster the market outlook.

Media & entertainment segment is expected to expand with a CAGR of 25% over the forecast timeline. DevOps is applied for ensuring continuous delivery of feature upgrades and media releases. It enables media & entertainment organizations to leverage the magnitude and speed of digital disruption. Upsurge in the demand for agile and scalable business processes to optimize trends like omni-channel consumer experiences, AR & VR, hyper-targeting, and app-based services are expected to drive to the segment growth.

As per the regional analysis, Latin America DevOps market is expected to register a 23% CAGR through 2026, driven by widespread adoption of DevOps for reducing IT expenditure.

Meanwhile, DevOps market in Middle East & Africa is poised to grow with a CAGR of 20% over the forecast duration, supported by growing utilization of cloud-based technologies for accelerating software delivery throughout the region.

Prominent industry players include Atlassian Corporation Plc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Chef Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CollabNet, Inc., CloudBees, Inc., Dell Technologies, Eggplant Limited, Docker, Inc., and GitLab, Inc. among others.

Questions & Answers: Global DevOps Market

Q1: What are the primary growth drivers of global DevOps market?

A: Global DevOps market is driven by high demand for solutions among enterprises that enhance productivity and business performance, offer flexibility in business processes, and eliminate additional IT expenditure.

Q2: Why are professional DevOps services witnessing an escalated demand?

A: Spike in the demand for professional services can be credited to rising trend of outsourcing testing automation projects among SMEs.

Q3: How will Middle East & Africa emerge as a leading contributors for global DevOps market?

A: Growing utilization of cloud-based technologies for accelerating software delivery is favoring the expansion of DevOps market in MEA.

Q4: Which are the major players in global DevOps market?

A: Prominent industry players include Atlassian Corporation Plc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Chef Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CollabNet, Inc., CloudBees, Inc., Dell Technologies, Eggplant Limited, Docker, Inc., and GitLab, Inc. among others.

