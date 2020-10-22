China could punish Ericsson if Huawei ban is not lifted in Sweden

As the US government continues to pressure Huawei in Brazil, the Trump administration has won yet another victory in Europe. This is because Sweden followed the lead of other countries and officially banned Huawei and ZTE.

In general, this was already an expected decision, since Sweden is the birthplace of Ericsson. However, this ban has not been well accepted by the Chinese government. This week, China sent a note in which it called on Sweden to reverse its decision not to face “negative impacts on its own businesses.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing will not agree to the ban and unofficially set a deadline for Sweden’s response:

China expresses strong dissatisfaction with Sweden.

Zhao added that the national security concerns are just US speculation:

Sweden must maintain an objective and fair attitude and correct its wrong decision to avoid negatively impacting Sino-Swedish economic and trade cooperation and Swedish companies’ operations in China.

As much as China does not say which weapon it will use, the market is worried that Beijing will impose restrictions on the export of telecommunications equipment. Since Ericsson produces almost everything in China, this could end up hurting the company by enabling 5G in places where Huawei has been banned.

So far, the Swedish government has not responded to the Chinese statement. Either way, a possible Chinese retaliation against Ericsson could make the 5G market even more troubled and problematic.