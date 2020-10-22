Ireland Service Stations Market Report Forecasts Model to 2023 | Campus, Esso, Maxol, Texaco, EMO

ReportsnReports added Latest Ireland Service Stations Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Ireland Service Stations Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Ireland Service Stations Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Campus

Esso

Maxol

Texaco

EMO

TOP (TedCastle)

Tesco

Applegreen (Petrogas)

Topaz

Total fuel consumption in Ireland decreased by 0.4% in 2018 compared to the previous year. Topaz has the largest service station network, at 376 sites, amounting to 21.0% of the national network. Topaz is the largest player in terms of Fuel volume sales in Service stations with 32.2% market share in 2018.

The Service Stations in Ireland – Market Forecasts Model to 2023, database report provides a detailed breakdown of historic and forecast service station retail sales in Ireland. The database offers the latest market shares by fuel. It also provides a range of key performance indicators by retailer.

Scope of this Report-

Key data points include –

– Fuel volumes and value: by fuel type (gasoline 98, 95, diesel and electric)

– Total number of service stations: by site type (shop, car wash, unmanned, motorway, supermarket, company owned and with foodservice)

– Average service station site measurements: split by fuel space, car wash space, convenience space and foodservice space (Sqm and Sqft)

– Service station sales density: by fuel retailer and country

Single User License: US $ 1995

