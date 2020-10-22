Sports

Werder professional tested positive for coronavirus | Free press

rej October 22, 2020

Bremen (dpa) – A professional football player from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has tested positive for the corona virus. The player, who was tested on Wednesday and is doing well according to the club on Thursday, is in home quarantine.

For another professional and a member of the functional team, the responsible health service ordered a 14-day quarantine despite negative test results. The other players, coaches and the entire functional team also voluntarily stay at home until the next test. Regeneration training scheduled for today is canceled.

Werder host TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for their Bundesliga home match on Sunday. According to the club, preparation for the match should resume “quickly” after Friday’s practice.

