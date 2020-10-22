Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market Report- Opportunities to improve your market share | Lotte Duty Free, China Duty Free, Shilla

ReportsnReports added Latest Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Lotte Duty Free

China Duty Free

Shilla

King Power

DFS

Shinsegae DF

DUFRY

Loax

Aelia Duty Free

Daikoku Duty Free

Flemingo

Duty-Free Retailing in Asia-Pacific, 2018-2023 provides an overview of the duty free retailing in the region which includes key trends, key retail innovations, regional, country and sector analysis along with major duty free retailers in the region and competative land scape

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing duty-free market, with sales of US$38.3 billion in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global duty-free channel sales (58.1%).

Rising tourism and international travel fuels APAC

duty free market

Rapid airport expansion and initiatives to drive spend among Chinese consumers supports growth

Arrival stores and the cruise industry aid the expansion of APAC’s duty-free market

Socio-political factors and vulnerability to terror attacks restrict growth potential in the region

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Regional analysis

Country analysis

Key trends

Key retail innovations

Competitive landscape

Sector analysis

Appendix