Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market Report- Opportunities to improve your market share | Lotte Duty Free, China Duty Free, Shilla
ReportsnReports added Latest Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Lotte Duty Free
China Duty Free
Shilla
King Power
DFS
Shinsegae DF
DUFRY
Loax
Aelia Duty Free
Daikoku Duty Free
Flemingo
Duty-Free Retailing in Asia-Pacific, 2018-2023 provides an overview of the duty free retailing in the region which includes key trends, key retail innovations, regional, country and sector analysis along with major duty free retailers in the region and competative land scape
APAC is the largest and fastest-growing duty-free market, with sales of US$38.3 billion in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global duty-free channel sales (58.1%).
Scope of this Report-
- Rising tourism and international travel fuels APAC
- duty free market
- Rapid airport expansion and initiatives to drive spend among Chinese consumers supports growth
- Arrival stores and the cruise industry aid the expansion of APAC’s duty-free market
- Socio-political factors and vulnerability to terror attacks restrict growth potential in the region
Table of Contents
Executive summary
Regional analysis
Country analysis
Key trends
Key retail innovations
Competitive landscape
Sector analysis
Appendix