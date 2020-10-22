FC Bayern called ‘rabies’ – 4: 0 as ‘benchmark’ | Free press

Munich (dpa) – After their dream goals, Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso chatted in good spirits on the way to the cabin. The 4-0 at the start of Bayern in the new Champions League season was exactly what they wanted – and that of coach Hansi Flick.

“We appreciate the start of the Champions League. It’s just important that you win the first game, ”said the 55-year-old after the convincing victory against Atlético Madrid.

Coman (28th / 72nd minute), Leon Goretzka (41st) and Tolisso (66th) secured Munich’s twelfth victory in European football against the Madrilenians, who were strongly described by vice-captain Thomas Müller in the first half as the “greatest tyrant”. -King class consecutively. “There have been four wonderful goals, one more beautiful than the other,” said Flick.

The horror of a positive corona test from Serge Gnabry was obviously not impressed by the Munich team, especially since the result did not lead to further failures of the service providers. “To play the first game so confidently with four great goals is just good,” said Flick, who uses his star performances as a benchmark on Europe’s most important club stage as a benchmark. “We set the bar today,” said the 55-year-old.

This is especially true for Coman. The Lisbon final hero really showed up in the absence of Gnabry, forced to quarantine at home, and Leroy Sané, crouched in the stands in a thick winter jacket after an injury. “This is how he will be measured in the next matches,” Flick said.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, who was the winning scorer in the 1-0 final two months ago against Paris Saint-Germain, has enjoyed the moment himself. “I scored two goals, it makes me very happy,” said the winger. “Of course, sometimes I still think about the final goal. But now it’s a new Champions League season. We want to keep winning. “

Group opponents RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow played 2-2, against the Russians the first away game will take place next Tuesday. What has only been achieved by Real Madrid so far, Bayern also want to achieve: defend their title in the premier class.

After a 2: 8 for FC Barcelona in the finals in Lisbon and now a 0: 4 for Atlético, guest coach Diego Simeone also had to recognize the superiority of the “now best team in the world”. “Bayern were just more precise than us,” said the Argentine. “Bavaria is in a good mood and very efficient. It makes them a very strong team. “