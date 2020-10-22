Rummenigge urges “harmony and loyalty” in top DFB | Free press

Munich (AP) – Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has warned of further feuds at the German Football Association.

“It is important that the DFB finally calms down. Let them be exemplary and exemplary, ”said the Sky television channel, 65, on the sidelines of the Champions League match in Munich against Atlético Madrid (4-0). Rummenigge warned that the top of the association must “find its way back to harmony and loyalty internally.” Previously, in connection with DFB affairs, the media had speculated on alleged disputes in the management of the association.

More recently, the DFB was once again shaken by a raid on the Frankfurt prosecution. Investigators accuse former and current DFB officials of deliberately and wrongly taxing peripheral advertising revenue from the national team’s international home matches in 2014 and 2015.

After that, Rummenigge had already told “Bild am Sonntag” that the DFB must “return urgently to calm waters.” This is the main task of President Fritz Keller. “