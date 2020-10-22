5G in Brazil: Americanet reveals interest in auction with plans to serve 500 municipalities in MS

With the auction of new frequencies for the 5G network scheduled for April 2021, Anatel is working to adjust as many details as possible so that there are no obstacles to the implementation of the technology at the Brazil. The agency is already testing measures to prevent satellite TV from causing interference in the connection and is discussing the distribution of the 6 GHz band, also used by Wi-Fi 6E.

Another important point when the theme is 5G is the regulation of the participation of small operators in the distribution of frequencies. If it depends on Americanet, one of the countless small providers (PPP) in the country, these operators will have a big role in the presence of the new network in Brazil.

Live on Tele.Synthesis’s website, Lincoln Oliveira, CEO of Americanet, expressed the company’s interest in acquiring a block of spectrum. The operator’s plan is to share the frequency obtained with other PPPs, with the intention of bringing 5G to 500 municipalities in the state of São Paulo with less than 100,000 inhabitants.

Oliveira cited the importance of 5G for delivering broadband via FWA, a method already explored by TIM, to more remote areas. With the presence of PPP and the FWA, Lincoln argues that “technology can get indoors faster than it was with 4G and 3G.”





Vitor Menezes, Secretary of Telecommunications of the Ministry of Communications, and Vicente Aquino, Advisor to Anatel, point out that the participation of PPPs in the auction is foreseen by the public policy of 5G and by the announcement of the event, which has changed so that small operators do not have to bear the costs of mitigating interference from satellite television.

The measure is also supported by large companies, such as Nokia Brazil. CEO Luiz Tonisi revealed his favorable stance, citing the company’s 5G IoT platform, which should make it easier for small vendors to get additional network. “This technology is no longer a G, but a revolutionary technology, which will bring competitiveness to the country”, he concluded.