IPhone 12 surpasses iPad Pro, ranks 3 times better than OnePlus 8 in web app tests

Despite discussions about its design and removing the accessories from the box, Apple’s iPhone 12 line is undeniably powerful. Armed with the new A14 Bionic processor, developed as the world’s first to adopt TSMC’s 5nm lithography, the chip promises respectable gains over the previous generation, while dramatically improving power consumption.

Rumors Oct 21

Curiosity 21 oct.

Just over a day before it goes to market, the Cupertino giant’s new smartphone has already undergone numerous tests, which interestingly show mixed results. While some benchmarks, like AnTuTu, point to a major drawback compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, others point to a large margin victory for Apple.

Apple’s chip team has done it again. The A14 scores a barely believable 200 on the 2.0 speedometer !! That’s a 33% increase over the iPhone 11’s A13, and over 3 times better than the best Android chip (Snapdragon 865). (Thanks @gruber ✌️). pic.twitter.com/Kyt7BGwhn5

– DHH (@dhh) October 20, 2020

This is also the case for Speedometer 2.0, a test that focuses on analyzing the performance of devices in web applications, to measure the quality of the browsing experience offered to the user. With a total of 200 points, the iPhone 12 surpasses the iPad Pro, which reaches 152 points, by around 25%, and no less than 300% the fastest Android to go through the tool, the OnePlus 8, who obtained a modest 65 points

The explanation for the brutal difference can be linked to the optimizations Apple applied to your smartphone. It’s no secret that with just one family of devices, the Cupertino giant marries hardware and software wonderfully, delivering a great user experience with fewer resources.

The Apple iPhone 12 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The OnePlus 8 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.