Amazon offers hands-free functions for Fire TV through Alexa devices

At the end of September, Amazon launched its new family of Echo devices, in addition to updating its Fire TV line with the arrival of the Fire TV Stick Lite. With relatively attractive prices, the devices promise to deliver high performance and sound quality while still being part of Amazon’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint by 2040, a topic that has become a trend among electronics giants this year.

Now, Amazon has just made life easier for users of these devices with the arrival of the latest update to their Fire TV. With it, many hands-free functions have been added, enough to issue voice commands to devices connected with Alexa to control your Fire TV. While this isn’t exactly a new feature, its functionality has so far been quite limited.

With this week’s update, your TV will essentially turn into an Echo Show, the speaker with a corporate display. You can ask the TV to show your calendar, weather, or feed from a compatible camera connected to the Internet. In addition, navigation controls such as ‘back’ or ‘navigate right’, as well as Amazon Music controls, for example allowing a smart speaker to use the TV audio system, will also be included.





Hands-free controls via Alexa are being distributed to users during this week, being compatible with all devices compatible with Alexa, Fire TV, and Fire TV Edition except Echo Show and Echo Spot, including Fire devices. TV which have remote control microphone. Unfortunately, the novelty is only available in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and there is still no information about a possible launch in the Brazilian market.