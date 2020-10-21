Real embarrassed at the start – Gündogan’s dream | Free press

Madrid (AP) – Real Madrid embarrassed themselves at the start of the Champions League and are in crisis from the start.

Without Toni Kroos in the starting lineup, coach Zinedine Zidane’s side lost 2: 3 (0: 3) to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday after a poor defensive performance and a clear first half at home. Zidane did without sick captain Sergio Ramos, stars like Kroos and Karim Benzema only sat on the bench at the start. Madrid had already suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the Spanish league last Saturday against Cadiz.

Also thanks to Ilkay Gündogan, Manchester City made a successful debut in the Champions League. The German national footballer scored the Citizens’ second goal with a beautiful 3-1 (1: 1) free kick against FC Porto in the 65th minute. Liverpool FC and coach Jürgen Klopp also started with a win. The 2019 premier class winner won 1-0 (1-0) at Ajax Amsterdam. Nicolás Tagliafico scored the decisive goal against his own side in the 35th minute. Gündogan’s national teammate Robin Gosens got off to a perfect start with Atalanta Bergamo in the 4-0 (3-0) victory over Danish champions FC Midtjylland.

Real coach Zidane was surprised by the performance. “It was a bad game, hard work,” said the former world champion. “I am concerned about what happened. I am responsible for it and I have to find solutions, because it is not allowed. “On the other hand, there was great joy in Schachtjor, who had to start heavily decimated after quarantine due to several cases of corona.” It’s a great result for us, “said coach Luis Castro. .

Tetè (29th minute), Raphael Varane (32nd / against his side) and Manor Solomon (42nd) ensured a surprisingly high lead for the Ukrainian football champions at half-time. The third goal was particularly well played: Tetè put the heel on Solomon, who turned with a deliberate shot. The goals of Luka Modric (54th) and Vinicius Junior (59th) were too few for the Madrilenians, where the ex-world champion Kroos only came into play after 70 minutes. Real’s alleged equalizer in downtime was revoked due to an offside after reviewing video evidence.

In the group of defending champions, FC Bayern Munich, RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow separated 2: 2 (1: 1). Dominik Szoboszlai (45th) and former Bundesliga player Zlatko Junuzovic (50th) turned their heads for the guests by Eder (19th). Vitaly Lisakowitsch (75th) made the final score.