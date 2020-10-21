Lenovo announces Xiaoxin Air 14, Pro 14 and Air 15 2021 laptops with 11th gen Intel in China

Lenovo has just announced in China its new line of ultrabooks powered by the recently launched 11th generation Tiger Lake of Intel processors. The devices are part of Lenovo Xiaoxin, an exclusive line of devices in the Asian country, and promise to offer not only a high level of performance in processing, but also in graphics, thanks to the presence of the robust Nvidia GeForce MX450.

The most basic of the three versions, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 arrives equipped, as the name suggests, with a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 100% coverage of the sRGB range, in addition to the Intel processor. Core i5 1135G7, from the Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, 56.2 Wh battery, 16 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

Compact, 16.9mm thick and weighing 1.38kg, the Xiaoxin Air 14 brings a good selection of connectors including USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4b, P2 connector for headphone and microphone and USB-C for charging. . The laptop is already on pre-order, slated to launch on November 1, with a suggested price of 5,299 yuan, or roughly R $ 4,469, excluding tax.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14





The more premium variant of the 14-inch series, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 retains some of the features of the more modest sibling, while offering improvements in some respects. Despite maintaining its size, the screen gains in resolution and increases its proportion, adopting 2240×1400 pixels and 16:10 respectively. 100% coverage of the sRGB range is also maintained here.

The battery is also getting an upgrade, now with a capacity of 61Wh and a load of 95W. Connectivity features remain the same for the most part, but Wi-Fi 6 is now supported. Finally, we still have 16 GB of RAM, but running on LPDDR4X at higher speeds, at 4266 MHz. Like the Air 14, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 is already up for preorder, slated for launch on November 1 and priced at 5,799 yuan (~ R $ 4,891).

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15





The biggest of all and also the most powerful, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 arrives in the Chinese market with a 15.6-inch panel with Full HD resolution and the same 100% coverage of the sRGB range of the little brothers. Although it retains a thickness of 16.9mm, the Air 15 is heavier, reaching 1.7kg. The large size, however, brings advantages in terms of battery, the capacity of which is 70Wh.

Like the other two models, the Xiaoxin Air 15 features 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake chips, but optionally offers the Intel Core i7 1165G7, in addition to the Core i5 1135G7 for the rest of the range. There’s also the Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, as well as the same set of ports as the siblings with the addition of an SD card reader. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 is also up for pre-order and will launch on November 1. Its Core i5-equipped model costs 5,499 yuan (~ R $ 4,638), while the Core i7 variant costs 6,499 yuan (~ R $ 5,481).