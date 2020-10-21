With the coronavirus! The Good Doctor released 4-season trailer and tackles the pandemic

This Wednesday (21), ABC released the first trailer for the fourth season of the series The Good Doctor. The prominence of the promotional video is due to the presence of the subject of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the plot.

In addition to Covid-19, the production will also show other stories, such as the introduction of six new residents to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. You can look at the details in the following player:

The pandemic will be the theme of the first two episodes – which will be complementary. From the third, the story will follow the plot previously planned for this year.

The trailer shows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) having issues with his relationship with Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara), due to the distance they need to stay from each other in social isolation. .

The protagonist will also have to supervise the six new members of the medical team and face other difficulties, due to the “non-respect” of social conventions. Additionally, the video also features a conversation between Lim and Clair about the death of Dr. Neil Melendez.

The Good Doctor series will have its fourth season starting November 2, with an ABC broadcast in the United States. In Brazil, production is distributed by the Globoplay streaming platform.

What are your expectations for the fourth season of The Good Doctor? Leave your opinion in the comments below.