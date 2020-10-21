Next intermediate for OnePlus, Nord N10 revealed a possible design

Update (10/21/2020) – Victor Carvalho

With certain rumors growing that the launch event for the new OnePlus intermediates is set to take place early next week, more interesting details about the Nord N10 5G were revealed this Wednesday afternoon (21).

In a post on Twitter, Max J. revealed the image below, an unofficial preview of a possible teaser OnePlus is expected to release in the coming days. And of course, the highlight goes to the possible design of the Nord N10, which is expected to adopt a plastic or glass rear cover curved on the sides and a rectangular camera module.

In the sketch created by Max J., we can’t see the layout and positioning of the rear sensors, but OnePlus is expected to present the N10 with three rear cameras.





Outings 16 sept.

While we already know a few details about the Nord N10 5G, which is expected to feature a Snapdragon 690 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 64 MP main camera and a 6.49-inch Full HD display, the Nord N100 remains a mystery.

Assuming the Nord N10 is one of the projects codenamed Billie (which includes Billie 1 and Billie 2), then we can expect the Nord 100 to adopt the same Snapdragon 690 sibling or a close version, but with unique differences in other segments. like screen, cameras and battery. Anyway, the official news should be out very soon.

Original article (9/10/2020)

OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 disclosed release date

And it looks like OnePlus is getting closer and closer to the launch of the Nord N10 5G and N100 devices, as the eventual announcement date may be disclosed, which prepares the public to receive the new devices being developed by the Chinese manufacturer. .

The information was shared by the famous fleeing OnLeaks, who made a point of emphasizing the fact that the devices are intermediaries that provide a powerful whole in the category in which they fall, since they manage to complete a more balanced family. in which OnePlus has invested since the launch of the North.

Android 08 release

Accessories 08 Oct.

It is known that the manufacturer will launch the OnePlus 8T device on the next 14th, allowing the new flagship to provide the mobile market with an alternative to the devices currently on the market, in addition to technologies that allow a quality upgrade so that it can does not affect the price so much.

However, still in October, the manufacturer can announce the two intermediaries North N10 5G and N100. With an image that clearly references the watch used in the DeLorean car, which served as a time machine in the Back to the Future trilogy, showing that cellphones can be launched on October 26.

Obviously OnePlus hasn’t commented on the leak yet, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if the date will actually be used by the company to launch the devices. However, it’s important to note that OnLeaks has one of the most prominent leaks.